Smart Bets: King Garbage

Building on a dozen years of musical collaboration from their days in New York City, Black Mountain-based Zach Cooper and Vic Dimotsis of Asheville cook up eclectic soul as King Garbage. On the duo’s debut album Make It Sweat, Dimotsis’ silky vocals and steady drum kit rhythms combine with Cooper’s dexterous guitar to form a sonic blueprint that seems a good deal more complex than the number of instruments present. When they’re not playing intimate venues around the area, the two have been known to team with local rapper Mike L!ve as a trio (under the name L!ve Garbage) and back L!ve’s group, Free the Optimus, to open for Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. King Garbage plays Pisgah Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. Free. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of the artists