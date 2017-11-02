Smart Bets: King Garbage

Building on a dozen years of musical collaboration from their days in New York City, Black Mountain-based Zach Cooper and Vic Dimotsis of Asheville cook up eclectic soul as King Garbage. On the duo’s debut album Make It Sweat, Dimotsis’ silky vocals and steady drum kit rhythms combine with Cooper’s dexterous guitar to form a sonic blueprint that seems a good deal more complex than the number of instruments present. When they’re not playing intimate venues around the area, the two have been known to team with local rapper Mike L!ve as a trio (under the name L!ve Garbage) and back L!ve’s group, Free the Optimus, to open for Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. King Garbage plays Pisgah Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. Free. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of the artists
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.