Smart Bets: Kristin Hannah

The author of such popular novels as Night Road and The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah is poised to return to the best-seller lists with her latest work, The Great Alone. Set in 1974, the story follows Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war Ernt Allbright as he, his wife and their teenage daughter seek a new life for themselves in Alaska. On Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Malaprop’s presents an evening with Hannah at UNC Asheville’s Humanities Lecture Hall. Author and Great Smokies Writing Program teacher Christine Hale will interview Hannah onstage. Attendees may submit questions for Hannah in advance on index cards. $34 includes a pre-signed copy of The Great Alone and the opportunity to have the author personalize her new book and sign items from her backlist. malaprops.com. Photo by Kevin Lynch
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.