Smart Bets: Kristin Hannah

The author of such popular novels as Night Road and The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah is poised to return to the best-seller lists with her latest work, The Great Alone. Set in 1974, the story follows Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war Ernt Allbright as he, his wife and their teenage daughter seek a new life for themselves in Alaska. On Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Malaprop’s presents an evening with Hannah at UNC Asheville’s Humanities Lecture Hall. Author and Great Smokies Writing Program teacher Christine Hale will interview Hannah onstage. Attendees may submit questions for Hannah in advance on index cards. $34 includes a pre-signed copy of The Great Alone and the opportunity to have the author personalize her new book and sign items from her backlist. malaprops.com. Photo by Kevin Lynch