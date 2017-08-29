Smart Bets: LAAF

Phonetically the same, despite dropping a letter, and still occurring on a certain funky downtown Asheville street, the rebranded Living Asheville Arts Festival carries on the traditions of the Lexington Avenue Arts and Fun Festival. The daylong event celebrates the end of summer with interactive performers, an array of kids activities, local food trucks, a fashion show and even a Candidates’ Corner to meet those running for Asheville City Council and mayor. The main draw, however, is the music lineup, which spans numerous genres across three stages. Acts were still being added at press time, but confirmed Asheville-based performers include prog/electric group Deja Fuze, Appalachian singer-songwriter Jane Kramer, jam band Sanctum Sully and Americana/soul quartet Ashley Heath and Her Heathens. The free event takes place on Lexington Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. facebook.com/lexfest. Photo of Deja Fuze by Bryan Bell