Smart Bets: Lady Moon & The Eclipse

Ready to get cosmic? Lady Moon & The Eclipse are happy to oblige. The Brooklyn-based multicultural ensemble delivers R&B/Afrobeat-influenced rhythms and layered vocals designed to launch music lovers into orbit. According to the band’s bio, “Lady Moon carries the essence of the moon, delivering a message of love, peace and light, while the musicians serve as the sun, shining light upon her. The audience represents the Earth, also known as the Star People of Earth, completing the metaphorical eclipse.” Stressing inclusivity and spiritual unity, the group centers on positive music through its live shows and a sound that’s sure to fill up One Stop on Saturday, July 6. Boone-based soul/hip-hop fusion quintet TerraBANG gets the night started at 10 p.m. $5 suggested donation. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo of Lady Moon & The Eclipse courtesy of the band