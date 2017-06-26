Smart bets: Lera Lynn and John Paul White

Fans of the HBO drama “True Detective” may recognize the sultry vocals of Lera Lynn and John Paul White, both of whom contributed to the season-two soundtrack. The two artists can be heard together once again this summer on their 12-city tour. Lynn’s indie-rock serves as a balancing counterpart to White’s acoustic croons, which won him Grammys as part of the duo The Civil Wars. “John Paul is obviously a divine singer. He’s obviously a great writer. But there’s something more to his art, a deep stillness, that can only be experienced live,” Lynn says of her counterpart. “I’m having a great time touring with John and his badass band, and playing for all the music lovers.” The two will share songs on the stage of The Altamont Theatre on Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m. $25/$30/$35 VIP. thealtamonttheatre.com. Photo courtesy of the musicians
