Smart Bets: Love Makes a Home

After a successful pair of shows at White Horse Black Mountain last October, writer Kiesa Kay’s one-woman Rebecca Boone play Love Makes a Home has gained a significant amount of attention. The profile of the frontierswoman who stuck by her famous husband, Daniel, through raising their 10 children and relocating more than 20 times, is being brought to venues in the Cumberland Gap this summer and will be showcased at Berea College’s convocation in the fall. Featuring fiddle tunes chosen by Boone descendant Bruce Greene, the work will be staged locally on Saturday, June 30, at 3 p.m. at the Folk Art Center. Patti Louise Smith stars as Rebecca, and William Ritter, a rising star in old-time music, provides musical accompaniment. $10. rebeccaboone.brownpapertickets.com. Photo courtesy of Kiesa Kay