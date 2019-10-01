Smart Bets: Lunsford Festival

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin

Now over the half-century mark, the Bascom Lamar Lunsford “Minstrel of Appalachia” Festival returns to the Mars Hill University campus on Saturday, Oct. 5, for a full slate of folk music. Named for the prolific and iconic preservationist of authentic mountain music and dance, the event features performances by 30 acts, including the Buckner Family, Lillian Chase, the Lonesome Mountain Ears and the Madison County Junior Appalachian Musicians Program. Also on the docket are workshops with such area experts as Roger Howell (fiddle), Jerry Sutton (guitar), Jake Owen (banjo) and Don Pedi (dulcimer). And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a community jam session, a ballad swap and a community dance. Activities run 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free to attend, though some workshops are fee-based. lunsfordfestival.com. Photo of Howell (seated, in tan cap), leading a fiddle workshop during the 2018 festival, courtesy of Mars Hill University

