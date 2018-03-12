Smart Bets: Lyric

Kicking off a big spring that will see her band open for George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic at Salvage Station in May, Asheville-based R&B artist Leeda “Lyric” Jones debuts the music video for her new single, “Focus on Us,” at The Social on Thursday, March 15. The song is off her forthcoming new solo project and will also be performed live in a multisong set. The video is produced by Cory Short, who co-directed it with Jess Norvisgaard and in collaboration with the cinematography team of Anthony Harden, David Santangelo, Jim Long, Chris Neumann and Gary Kuykendall Jr. Jones wrote the song, which features production by DJ Audio, also from Asheville. It will be available on a range of digital media platforms the same day. The premiere starts at 8 p.m. Free to attend. facebook.com/pg/thesocialasheville. Xpress file photo