Smart Bets: Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar knows what it’s like to play Prince — and not just a cover of “When Doves Cry.” In 2015, the guitarist from the Saharan nation of Niger starred in a Tuareg language remake of Purple Rain, taking on the lead role of The Kid and riding his own purple motorbike to performances while struggling to become a famous musician. (Since there’s no Tuareg word for purple, the best title possible was Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai, or Rain the Color of Blue With a Little Red in It.) Showcasing the psychedelic instrumental skills that got him the part, the self-taught Moctar and his band are in the midst of a North American tour and stop for a free show at The Mothlight on Monday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. themothlight.com. Photo by Markus Milcke
