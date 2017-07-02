Smart bets: MFA Program for Writers readings and lectures

Acclaimed authors of poetry and prose gather at Warren Wilson College every summer for the MFA Program for Writers. The schedule includes free public recitations and lectures by the writers and faculty. “The slate of evening readings at Warren Wilson is like a ‘Best-Of’ playlist,” says fiction writer Christopher Castellani. “You sit back and enjoy 10-minute samples of some of the best literary fiction and poetry written by both established and emerging voices. The work is often new or in progress, available only in that form on that one night, which makes for an exciting sneak preview as well as a window into the process of drafting and revision.” The readings and lectures take place at the college from Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 14. Free. avl.mx/3v4. Photo of MFA program founder Ellen Bryant Voigt, left, with director Debra Albert, courtesy of Warren Wilson College