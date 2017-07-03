Smart bets: RiverMusic With Susto

RiverLink’s summer series RiverMusic brings live performances for a good cause to Salvage Station. The concerts support the local nonprofit’s mission of preserving the environmental and economic spirit of the French Broad River. This month, Charleston-based Susto will headline the show. The indie band’s sound is reminiscent of accessible rock-folk groups like Dawes and Deer Tick. Fresh off the release of & I’m Fine Today, Susto recently opened for popular artists The Lumineers, Shovels and Rope, and Band of Horses. Banditos and Tall Tall Trees round out the lineup for RiverMusic on Friday, July 7, at 5 p.m. RiverFest broadens RiverMusic into a festival, including the Anything That Floats Parade and sets by The Get Right Band and The Greenliners, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2:30 p.m. Free. avl.mx/3v5. Photo courtesy of Susto
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.