Smart bets: RiverMusic With Susto

RiverLink’s summer series RiverMusic brings live performances for a good cause to Salvage Station. The concerts support the local nonprofit’s mission of preserving the environmental and economic spirit of the French Broad River. This month, Charleston-based Susto will headline the show. The indie band’s sound is reminiscent of accessible rock-folk groups like Dawes and Deer Tick. Fresh off the release of & I’m Fine Today, Susto recently opened for popular artists The Lumineers, Shovels and Rope, and Band of Horses. Banditos and Tall Tall Trees round out the lineup for RiverMusic on Friday, July 7, at 5 p.m. RiverFest broadens RiverMusic into a festival, including the Anything That Floats Parade and sets by The Get Right Band and The Greenliners, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2:30 p.m. Free. avl.mx/3v5. Photo courtesy of Susto