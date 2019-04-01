Smart Bets: Noble Beasts

A self-taught artist with a background in English literature and history, Elizabeth Albright is drawn to create oil paintings that confront the symbolic links between humans and animals. Having previously explored such notions in her Birds of War series, she returns with a collection titled Noble Beasts, in which symbolic relationships between historical leaders and animals are expressed using what the local artist calls “zoomorphic transformation of classic portraiture.” Albright’s latest works will be on display at Downtown Books and News. The opening reception on Friday, April 5, 7-9 p.m., includes music, wine and snacks. Guests are invited to dress in Renaissance costumes, as animals — or as animals in Renaissance costumes. All who come in costumes will be entered into a drawing to win signed prints. Free to attend. dbnbooks.com. Photo of “Lionheart” by Albright courtesy of the artist
