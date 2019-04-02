Smart Bets: Asheville Mini Maker Faire

Stemming from its flagship festival, World Maker Faire New York, additional Maker Faires have popped up across the globe. Dubbed “the world’s largest celebration of invention, creativity, curiosity and hands-on learning,” the events feature engineers, artists, scientists, crafters and others who enjoy learning and love sharing their abilities with like-minded folks. A natural fit for imaginative Western North Carolinians and their hobbies, experiments and projects, Asheville starts small and hosts its inaugural Mini Maker Faire on Saturday, April 6, 1-5 p.m. on UNC Asheville’s Main Quad. Free to attend, but please register online to help local organizers best plan for the event. Those who do will be entered to win one of six Makey Makey education boxes. asheville.makerfaire.com/tickets. Photo by Tom Heck
