Smart Bets: OHMME

Though Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart are both classically trained pianists, it was their involvement performing and working for venues within the Chicago experimental music scene that informed their collaborative project OHMME. Or, in Cunningham’s blunt words, “The band started because we knew we could sing well together, and we wanted to make some noise with the guitar.” Inspired by Kate Bush, Brian Eno’s Here Come the Warm Jets, jazz and improvisational music, the duo’s debut full-length album, Parts, is composed of tracks ranging from brief blasts of pop to sprawling, atmospheric anthems. With drummer Matt Carroll in tow, Cunningham and Stewart play The Mothlight on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 9:30 p.m. Asheville instrumental duo Ahleuchatistas opens. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Alexa Viscius