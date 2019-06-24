Smart Bets: Oshima Brothers

Enhancing the long tradition of sibling bands, Sean and Jamie Oshima have been making music together throughout their lives, largely thanks to a rural Maine family that encouraged such endeavors from the start. Under the thoroughly honest name Oshima Brothers, the duo specializes in harmony rich combinations of contemporary folk and acoustic pop that they enact onstage with electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops and percussion. Having self-produced and recorded their self-titled debut album and 2019 EP Under the Same Stars, the brothers still call Maine home but spend most of the year on the road performing, producing music videos and dancing. A former Warren Willson College student with a fondness for Asheville and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sean is especially excited to play the Isis Music Hall main stage on Thursday, June 27, at 8:30 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Robyn Nicole Film and Photo
