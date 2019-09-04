Smart Bets: Pan Harmonia

Directed by Kate Steinbeck and long known for featuring talented female instrumentalists, Asheville-based music repertory company Pan Harmonia doubles down on that commitment in its 20th season with intimate concerts that celebrate women’s creative genius. Shows by The Reel Sisters (Scottish smallpipes player Rosalind Buda and harpist Kelly Brzozowski) are slated for later in September, but first Steinbeck combines her flute skills with the classical guitar expertise of Amy Brucksch in Sambas and Serenades. The duo debuts the program at The Haen Gallery on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Music lovers unable to make that performance — or who enjoy Round One so much they’d like a second helping — may catch an encore on Friday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m., inside St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Brevard. $20 advance/$25 day of show. panharmonia.org. Photo by Warner Photography