Smart Bets: Peace I Am

An African Caribbean from London who now calls Asheville home, Omileye “Omi” Achikeobi-Lewis is an author, trauma-focused counselor and national SEED Diversity trainer. In her years of teaching mindfulness to children and getting them interested in yoga, she struggled to find a variety of pictures featuring African American youngsters being peaceful and meditating — so she decided to create her own. Though not a trained painter, Achikeobi-Lewis used her then 8-year-old daughter, Omo, as her inspiration and went on to make 18 works to bridge that gap. The result is the exhibition Peace I Am, which opens Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at THE BLOCK off Biltmore. Omi and Omo will serve as hosts, and Kid’sYoga teacher/counselor Katie Hadden will lead a Yography adventure for children and adults, involving “mythical stories, mindful games, art and lessons for life.” $5 for the event. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo courtesy of the artist.
