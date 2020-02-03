Smart Bets: Shane Mauss

One of a few people in the world who can claim the title of “comedian, science podcaster and psychedelic advocate,” Shane Mauss heads to Wicked Weed Brewing’s Funkatorium on Thursday, Feb. 6, for a pair of shows. At 6:30 p.m., “Stand Up Science” includes some of Mauss’ “brainiest stand-up,” plus insights with UNC Asheville assistant professor of biology Dr. Graham Reynolds. Then, at 9 p.m., “Head Talks” finds Mauss riffing on the history of psychedelics, followed by a presentation from anthropologist Sophia Rokhlin, who’ll discuss the global spread of ayahuasca and her book When Plants Dream. Both sessions conclude with informative and humorous Q&A sessions. $15 general admission/$20 reserved seating for “Stand Up Science”; $20 general admission/$25 reserved seating for “Head Talks”; $30 general admission/$35 reserved seating for both shows. avl.mx/6vk. Photo by Bruce Smith
