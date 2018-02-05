Smart Bets: Pedrito Martinez Group

Since moving to New York City in 1998, Cuban-born singer and percussionist Pedrito Martinez has collaborated with such stars as Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Sting. When not lending his talents to these high-profile projects, he focuses on his eponymous Latin jazz ensemble, composed of musicians who have come together in the Big Apple. These players include drummer Jhair Sala and multi-instrumentalist Edgar Pantoja-Alemán, a fellow Cuban. The Pedrito Martinez Group — Grammy-nominated in 2014 for its self-titled debut album — performs at UNC Asheville’s Lipinsky Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. $15 general admission/$10 UNC Asheville alumni and OLLI members/free for UNC Asheville students/$5 for all other students and UNCA employees. Martinez will also offer a free master class 9:55-11:10 a.m. that same day in Lipinsky Hall Room 018. unca.edu. Photo by Danielle Moir