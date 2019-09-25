Smart Bets: Queer Girls Literary Reading

This week’s theme of cherished returning events rolls on with the 11th annual Queer Girls Literary Reading, which celebrates Asheville’s talented community of queer literary women. Juniper Bends Reading Series is again co-curating the gathering, handpicking established and emerging voices to share prose, poetry, stories and memoir. Renowned for the emotion-filled ambiance its performers craft, ranging from hilarious to heartbreaking, this year’s version takes place at The Mothlight on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., with a lineup of Joannie Braddock, Mendy Knott, Lori Horvitz, Lockie Hunter, Sophie Payne, Nicole Townsend and Cecelia Tucker. Organizers are requesting a sliding scale donation of $3-$10, abiding by a “more if you can, less if you can’t” approach. themothlight.com. Photo by Kristin Shelly