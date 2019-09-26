Smart Bets: Kinobe and Akello

Want to experience the sounds of Uganda without the steep airfare, long plane ride and other restrictive hurdles? Isis Music Hall has you covered on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with a double dose of East African culture. A veteran of multiple Spring LEAFs, singer-songwriter Kinobe is adept at playing kalimba (thumb piano), endongo (lyre family), tama (percussion) and the 21-string kora (harp family). Also on the bill is Jackie Akello, who sings in Acholi, Luganda, Swahili and English about the spirit of togetherness, love and hope. Often confused with Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, the farmer’s daughter is also an entrepreneur, having launched Village Belle, her own coffee brand, in 2017 to help promote ethics and quality control in the coffee-farming chain. The transportive experience begins at 8:30 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photos courtesy of the musicians