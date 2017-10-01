Smart Bets: Red Truck Gallery pop-up show

When Gabriel Shaffer left Asheville for New Orleans two years ago, he instantly became absorbed in his new city, thanks to his involvement with Red Truck Gallery. The bustling French Quarter business represents more than 30 emerging and midcareer professional artists from across the U.S., most of whom are categorized as lowbrow or pop-surrealist, with a heavy slant toward contemporary folk and outsider art. “We are kind of known for being a bit ridiculous and loud,” Shaffer says. “Some fine art publication once referred to us as ‘The Jack A** of the art world.’ I’m cool with that.” Back for a visit, Shaffer showcases 15 Red Truck artists in the “Hey Asheville” pop-up show. It runs at Horse + Hero from Monday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 8, with an artist reception Friday, Oct. 6, 6-9 p.m. horseandhero.com. Pictured, “The Family Rogarov” by Mike Shine