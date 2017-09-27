Smart Bets: Reigning Sound

When he’s not spinning off-the-beaten-path tracks early Friday afternoons on his Asheville FM radio show “Deep Cuts,” Greg Cartwright stays busy building his legacy as one of rock music’s most respected live performers. Much like his solitary sessions in the West Asheville booth, the founder of Memphis garage-rock icons The Oblivians has lately been focusing on solo gigs, including one on the same Orange Peel bill as fellow Asheville resident Angel Olsen early this year. When it comes to full band projects, it’s Reigning Sound’s layered pop instrumentation that provides a fitting vessel for Cartwright’s witty lyricism. The latest iteration of the group plays The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. — one of only two dates the band has planned for the fall. $12 advance/$15 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Kyle Dean Reinford