Smart Bets: Rickie Lee Jones

Four decades after her self-titled debut album won the Grammy for Best New Artist, Rickie Lee Jones continues to advance her distinct pop/jazz/rock singer-songwriter style. Following recent collaborations with Ben Harper, she returned to the studio in October and November 2018 with collaborators exclusively from her home base of New Orleans, where she’s lived off and on throughout her career. The result is Kicks, a collection of covers that includes fresh takes on Elton John’s “My Father’s Gun,” Skeeter Davis’ “The End of the World” and the Dean Martin standard “You’re Nobody ’Til Somebody Loves You.” Jones calls the album a “veggie gumbo of musical costumes” and begins a monthlong tour of select U.S. cities on Monday, Oct. 7, at Asheville Music Hall. The tunes start at 8 p.m. $50 advance/$55 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Nicole L. Galinson
