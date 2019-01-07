Smart Bets: Sam Bush

The 2009 recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Sam Bush has remained an active force in bluegrass over the past decade. The Kentucky-born, Nashville-based mandolin master and two-time cancer survivor played at least one show each month last year and achieved documentary film subject status with the release of Revival: The Sam Bush Story. Bush and his band were also in the studio in mid-December, recording new material, and he joined forces with The String Cheese Incident onstage to close out 2018. Leading into a year that will include appearances at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and a Red Rocks Amphitheater performance with Béla Fleck and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the group stops by Isis Music Hall on Sunday, Jan. 13, for a 7:30 p.m. set. $30 advance/$35 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the musician
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.