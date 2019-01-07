Smart Bets: Sam Bush

The 2009 recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Sam Bush has remained an active force in bluegrass over the past decade. The Kentucky-born, Nashville-based mandolin master and two-time cancer survivor played at least one show each month last year and achieved documentary film subject status with the release of Revival: The Sam Bush Story. Bush and his band were also in the studio in mid-December, recording new material, and he joined forces with The String Cheese Incident onstage to close out 2018. Leading into a year that will include appearances at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and a Red Rocks Amphitheater performance with Béla Fleck and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the group stops by Isis Music Hall on Sunday, Jan. 13, for a 7:30 p.m. set. $30 advance/$35 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the musician