Smart Bets: Say Their Names + Racial Justice

Throughout July, the Oak Street Gallery of Asheville’s First Congregational United Church of Christ has housed the exhibit Say Their Names. Conceived by a group of the church’s members in hopes of “sharing the trials and tribulations, some lethal, of being Black” in the U.S., the project looped in the talents of the Carolina Lettering Arts Society and regional calligraphy guild The Mountain Scribes to honor over 60 Black Americans who had fatal encounters with law enforcement. The exhibit has since moved to the YMI Cultural Center, where it will open on Friday, Aug. 7, and be on display for a month, clearing the way for the series’ second component, Racial Justice, Thursday, Aug. 6-Saturday, Aug. 29. The new show “will also utilize calligraphy in both prose and art form to depict Black experiences” and will be viewable each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Masks are required, and social distancing is enforced. Free to attend. uccasheville.org. Photo of Black Lives Matter quilt by Carol DuBosch courtesy of First Congregational UCC

