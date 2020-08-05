Smart Bets: Crafted Roots

Curious how the Asheville area came to have such a thriving craft community? Crafted Roots: Stories and Objects from the Appalachian Mountains, a new exhibit at the Center for Craft, examines “the foundational moments in the late 1800s and early 1900s that laid the groundwork” for the modern scene. Curated by Michael Hatch, owner of glassblowing studio and gallery Crucible Glassworks, the exhibit utilizes audio recordings, historical documents, images and objects from the archives and permanent collections of the Southern Highland Craft Guild to bring the past to life. “This exhibition asks you to deaccelerate, to actively listen,” Hatch says. “Eric Franklin of the Loveland Museum, one of my program mentors, says that when he listens to these recordings, he feels as if he is in the room with the narrators, sitting across the table from them as they tell him their stories.” The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30. Free to attend. centerforcraft.org. Photo of Brasstown Carvers courtesy of the Southern Highland Craft Guild Archives

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.