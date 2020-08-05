Smart Bets: Costume Drama: A Fashion Show

For the first time in its nine-year history, Asheville Community Theatre’s annual Costume Drama: A Fashion Show fundraiser will be presented as an online streaming event. On Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m., 15 local designers will share their creative garments made from unconventional materials, including keyboards, watches, tarps, cellophane, cardboard and office supplies. In order to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines, ACT scheduled one designer/model pair at a time and filmed them over several days with BClip Productions. Contestants in the “Project Runway”-esque show will compete in Best Concept or Story, Best Unexpected Material, Best Creativity and Best Composition. The Best in Show winner will be chosen from these four designs and will receive a $500 prize. The other three winners will each receive a $250 prize. $25. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo of Ray Fawley’s 2019 Best in Show winner and Paper category winner, modeled by Lauren Rivas, by Max Ganly

