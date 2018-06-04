Smart Bets: Secundo

Each month, 11 artists from the Asheville area meet to discuss and critique their creative endeavors. Calling themselves Secundo, the group works together as both friends and comrades in craft to support each other’s growth, meet professional challenges and develop as creators. The summer art exhibition at Asheville BookWorks features this collective, composed of Annie Cicale, Allison Dennis, Ann Edelman, Maria Epes, Hollis Fouts, Gaetana Friedman, Janet Hickey, Dyann Myers, Kristen Necessary, Carol Norby and Gerlinde Puchas. The show includes works on paper and personal stories bound into artist books, plus explorations in additional media. There will be an opening reception Thursday, June 7, 5:30-7 p.m., and the exhibition runs through Saturday, July 28. Free to attend. ashevillebookworks.com. Photo of flag book by Janet Hickey courtesy of Asheville BookWorks