Smart Bets: Slay the Mic Summer Jam

Each Saturday at 5 p.m. on 103.3 Asheville FM, Alexis Wardlaw, Elizabeth Lashay Garland and Duke Finley of the program “Slay the Mic” gather to, in their words, “celebrate culture, community and creativity by amplifying voices from local artists and activists, and by providing new, old, underground and mainstream hip-hop and R&B music in the Asheville community.” Following their show on Saturday, Aug. 24, the hosts will head to Paradox Nightclub for the inaugural Slay the Mic Summer Jam. The evening includes performances by Dhat Boy Val, Sk the Novelist, Merc the World, Marley P, Siren XO, Mike L!ve, T.Y., Santii the Goat and headliner/High Point native DJ Luke Nasty of hit single “OTW” fame. The packed evening of hip-hop begins at 9 p.m. $30 general admission/$65 VIP (includes artist meet and greet and balcony seating access). avl.mx/6ew. Image courtesy of Slay the Mic