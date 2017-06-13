Smart bets: Southern Avenue

Memphis’ storied Stax Records fathered famous acts like Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes and, now, Southern Avenue. Made up of two church-raised sisters, an Israeli-born blues prodigy, a jazz bassist and a keyboardist from Memphis, the group is an homage to both the city’s evolving music scene and its treasured past. On its self-titled debut, Southern Avenue blends the old and new on songs like “Slipped, Tripped and Fell in Love,” a jazz interpretation of Ann Peebles’ classic. “Our debut album is, in a way, a timeline of our lives,” says guitarist Ori Naftaly. “We were aiming to have different angles on our music and show the world where we came from musically, but also where we want to go.” Josh Black Organ Trio opens the show at Asheville Music Hall on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. $10/$12. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by David McClister