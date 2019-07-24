Smart Bets: Stevie Tombstone

A Georgia native who now calls Western North Carolina home, Stevie Tombstone led an Atlanta-based swampabilly band, appropriately called The Tombstones, in the 1980s and ’90s before embarking on a solo career. The singer-songwriter and guitarist has since mixed folk, country and blues traditions on five albums, collaborated with members of Wilco and shared bills with such stars as Leon Russell, Gregg Allman, Willie Nelson and Drive-By Truckers. Among his 200-plus performances this year is a Wednesday, July 31, stop at White Horse Black Mountain. Tombstone’s friend and former fiddle player Ralph White, an Austin, Texas-based multi-instrumentalist, gets the night going at 7:30. $10 advance/$12 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo courtesy of the musician