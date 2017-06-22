Smart bets: Talk About Funny

Talk About Funny is a new venture in comedy. Part dinner theater, part talk show and part comedy act, it encourages audience participation with the comedians. “I want to change the way people see comedy,” notes host Jason Scholder, pictured at far left. “Our show gives people a chance to talk as well as listen. By borrowing from the classic talk show format, the audience has a chance to get to know the comics a little deeper” than a typical stand-up or sketch event allows. He continues, “Performers are mysterious to an audience. I want to break down those walls and give the comics and their fans a chance to connect.” The audience can pose questions to the comedians at the second dinner theater show at UpCountry Brewing on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. Free entry. upcountrybrewing.com. Photo by Tanja Kuic