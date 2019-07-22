Smart Bets: The B-52s

Ever wondered what it would be like to hear “Love Shack,” “Roam” and “Rock Lobster” on the South Terrace of the Biltmore House? On Friday, July 26, that very specific fantasy will come true as The B-52s take to the scenic stage for the second installment in the estate’s annual summer concert series. The Athens, Ga.-based band is in the midst of its 40th anniversary, a celebration that includes the first book (slated for publication in 2020) to officially chronicle the group’s history and development of an authorized documentary directed by Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) and executive produced by Fred Armisen. Also in the works is a newly remastered anniversary edition of the band’s album Cosmic Thing, featuring B-sides, remixes and unreleased concert recordings from the 1990s. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. $65-75. Advance ticket purchase required. biltmore.com/concerts. Photo by Pieter M. Van Hattem