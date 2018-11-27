Smart Bets: The Big Crafty

Shoppers looking to give loved ones arts and crafts gifts they can’t find anywhere else will encounter a plethora of options at The Big Crafty’s holiday weekend events. Now in its 10th year of celebrating “the beauty of a human-scale economy and community-building, soul-enriching creative work,” the 2018 gathering features 170 artists, creators and craft innovators, including 51 first-time participants. The showcase begins Saturday, Dec. 1, at U.S. Cellular Center with a preview party that’s free for children ages 12 and younger and $5 for everyone else. It will be followed by a free Community Day on Sunday, Dec. 2. Each day’s festivities run noon-6 p.m. thebigcrafty.com. Photo by Brandy Bourne
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.