Smart Bets: The Big Crafty

Shoppers looking to give loved ones arts and crafts gifts they can’t find anywhere else will encounter a plethora of options at The Big Crafty’s holiday weekend events. Now in its 10th year of celebrating “the beauty of a human-scale economy and community-building, soul-enriching creative work,” the 2018 gathering features 170 artists, creators and craft innovators, including 51 first-time participants. The showcase begins Saturday, Dec. 1, at U.S. Cellular Center with a preview party that’s free for children ages 12 and younger and $5 for everyone else. It will be followed by a free Community Day on Sunday, Dec. 2. Each day’s festivities run noon-6 p.m. thebigcrafty.com. Photo by Brandy Bourne