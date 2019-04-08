Smart Bets: The Broadcast

Recently tracked at Echo Mountain Recording and produced by members of Tedeschi Trucks Band, the new album Lost My Sight by local rockers The Broadcast, is slated for a late 2019 release. Fans need not wait to hear some of the new songs, however, as the group will debut a revamped live show in a headlining gig on Friday, April 12, at Salvage Station. The evening starts at 8 with a set by fellow Ashevilleans Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats, who are fresh off an invigorating tour of the Western states. Following The Broadcast’s performance, the two ensembles will unite for a special, one-time-only collaborative tribute to Fleetwood Mac, during which Broadcast lead vocalist Caitlin Krisko will get to realize a longtime dream and channel Stevie Nicks for a night. $10 advance/$12 day of show. salvagestation.com. Photo by Red Hare Photography