Smart Bets: The Broadcast

Recently tracked at Echo Mountain Recording and produced by members of Tedeschi Trucks Band, the new album Lost My Sight by local rockers The Broadcast, is slated for a late 2019 release. Fans need not wait to hear some of the new songs, however, as the group will debut a revamped live show in a headlining gig on Friday, April 12, at Salvage Station. The evening starts at 8 with a set by fellow Ashevilleans Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats, who are fresh off an invigorating tour of the Western states. Following The Broadcast’s performance, the two ensembles will unite for a special, one-time-only collaborative tribute to Fleetwood Mac, during which Broadcast lead vocalist Caitlin Krisko will get to realize a longtime dream and channel Stevie Nicks for a night. $10 advance/$12 day of show. salvagestation.com. Photo by Red Hare Photography
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.