Smart Bets: The Devil Makes Three

Hailing from Santa Cruz, Calif., Americana/bluegrass group The Devil Makes Three continues to tour steadily in support of its 2018 album, Chains Are Broken. Songwriter/vocalist Pete Bernhard calls the latest collection “a much more personal album about what it takes to be an artist or writer of any kind — and what you have to do to make your dream possible.” Recently, that journey has included changes in band personnel, with vocalist/multi-instrumentalist MorganEve Swain (Brown Bird; The Huntress and Holder of Hands), a longtime friend and collaborator, taking over for member Lucia Turino (upright bassist and backing vocals). The new lineup is already hard at work on a record, slated for a release later in 2020, and will headline The Orange Peel on Sunday, Jan. 26. Fiddler/banjoist/vocalist Matt Heckler, a former Asheville resident, kicks off the evening at 8:30 p.m. $29.50. theorangepeel.net. Photo courtesy of the band
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.