Smart Bets: The Devil Makes Three

Hailing from Santa Cruz, Calif., Americana/bluegrass group The Devil Makes Three continues to tour steadily in support of its 2018 album, Chains Are Broken. Songwriter/vocalist Pete Bernhard calls the latest collection “a much more personal album about what it takes to be an artist or writer of any kind — and what you have to do to make your dream possible.” Recently, that journey has included changes in band personnel, with vocalist/multi-instrumentalist MorganEve Swain (Brown Bird; The Huntress and Holder of Hands), a longtime friend and collaborator, taking over for member Lucia Turino (upright bassist and backing vocals). The new lineup is already hard at work on a record, slated for a release later in 2020, and will headline The Orange Peel on Sunday, Jan. 26. Fiddler/banjoist/vocalist Matt Heckler, a former Asheville resident, kicks off the evening at 8:30 p.m. $29.50. theorangepeel.net. Photo courtesy of the band