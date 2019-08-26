Smart Bets: The Happiness System

For the sixth installment of emersion, a series of immersive performance art installations that take place in different venues around Asheville, project producer Grayson Morris recruited performer/activist Daniele Martin and puppeteer/dancer Edwin Salas to co-design The Happiness System. Described by Morris as “an interactive performance experience in which participants must work together to create a system of living that suits them,” the piece has attendees “navigate obstacles and make discoveries as they explore what it would feel like to live in a just world.” Performances take place at Revolve on Friday, Aug. 30, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 31, 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 1, 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. $20. emersion.art. Photo courtesy of Morris