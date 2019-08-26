Smart Bets: The Found Footage Festival

Like benevolent versions of the evil spirits in Poltergeist, Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are baaa-aack with their latest installment in the seemingly bottomless Found Footage Festival. The childhood friends scour the country in search of oddball VHS tapes at thrift stores and estate sales, curate the best and strangest finds, and take their show on the road to share it with like-minded audiences. Among the standout inclusions in Volume 9 are recently discovered footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant; home movies from a Canadian hose factory; and a fitness video titled “Jugglercise.” Guiding viewers through these bizarre clips, Pickett and Prueher provide live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the “stars.” The evening of entertainment comes to The Grey Eagle on Friday, Aug. 30, for an 8 p.m. presentation. $15. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of Pickett and Prueher
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.