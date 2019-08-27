Smart Bets: Bombay Gasoline

Sporting a name that suggests a blend of curry spices, motorbikes and danceworthy beats, Asheville-based Southern Gothic electro-rock duo Bombay Gasoline has been delivering sonic heat since forming in December. The group combines the talents of Michigan-born Madison Maxwell (vocals/keys), former frontwoman of the now-defunct local psych-rock band Poet Radio, and her longtime friend MG O’Shea (drums/production), an Asheville native who returned home after stints in Los Angeles and Atlanta. In the midst of gradually dropping promising singles online, the band concludes its summer tour on Friday, Aug. 30, at Fleetwood’s on a bill that also includes Dude Babe, a new project by local power punk trio The Power, and Philadelphia-based psych-garage rockers Secret Nudist Friends. Amplified music will commence at 8:30 p.m. $7. fleetwoodschapel.com. Photo courtesy of the band