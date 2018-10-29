Smart Bets: The Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow

Immediate Theatre Project’s annual performances of Live From WVL Radio Theatre: It’s A Wonderful Life are just under a month away. In the meantime, the company offers up some creepier fare for Halloween. Live From WVL Radio Theater: The Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow and Other Classic American Horror Stories is a reworked version of the play that debuted at North Carolina Stage Company in 2016. In addition to the titular Washington Irving tale, the program also weaves in Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart,” a take on the Lizzie Borden ax murders and the backstory of the four WVL Radio actors bringing the stories to life. The show comes to Isis Music Hall on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 8:30 p.m. $15 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo of Lauren Fortuna and Willie Repoley by Nina Swann