Smart Bets: Okapi

An Okapi is an endangered mammal native to the Democratic Republic of Congo that resembles a cross between a giraffe and a zebra. It’s also the name of an Asheville-based avant-garde chamber duo composed of Lindsey Miller and Scott Gorski, artists whose different musical backgrounds align with the animal’s synthesis of disparate parts. The group combines upright bass, cello and vocals through, in Gorski’s words, “unconventional juxtapositions to create an alternative sense of unity within our intimate orchestrations.” On Thursday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m., the group has an album release show at Revolve, during which Miller and Gorski will play Carousel (Part I) live in its entirety. Billed as “An Evening of Confrontations with the Absurdity of Reality,” the event also includes a performance by Toybox, aka America’s Favorite Cartoon Witch. $10 suggested donation. revolveavl.org. Photo by Jessie Buckley