Smart Bets: The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

While Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms dazzles audiences on movie screens with elaborate special effects, Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre takes the same core material in a decidedly different direction. The professional dance company’s fourth annual performance of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King hews closely to E.T.A. Hoffmann’s dark source story rather than Tchaikovsky’s ballet. Look for such sights as the humorous King and Queen of Sausages, costumed party guests dancing a wild polka and the Mouse King’s numerous offspring wreaking havoc wherever they go. Performances are at Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. $29 general admission/$24 students and seniors/$20 children. dwtheatre.com. Photo courtesy of ACDT
