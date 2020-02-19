Smart Bets: The Office! A Musical Parody

Unaware of such things as Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical and Full! House! The Musical? Then the existence of The Office! A Musical Parody may have eluded you as well. The unauthorized parody of the beloved NBC comedy “The Office” comes from the minds of Bob and Tobly McSmith, whose FRIENDS! The Musical Parody played Diana Wortham Theatre in March 2019. Their latest creation visits that same hallowed stage on Sunday, Feb. 23, and concerns a normal morning at Scranton, Pa.-based paper company Dunder Mifflin that’s disrupted when a documentary crew randomly begins filming the employees’ lives. Songs include “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies” and “Marry Me Beesly.” Reunite with Michael, Pam, Jim, Dwight and the rest of the gang at 7:30 p.m. $34-$47. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Jeremy Daniels