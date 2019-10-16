Smart Bets: The Shady Recruits

Allegedly unaffiliated with Eminem, The Shady Recruits hail from Greenville, S.C., and are the brainchild of Marcus King Band drummer Jack “Not the Tom Clancy Character” Ryan. Forged in 2016, the ensemble features fellow MKB member and Greenville native Justin Johnson (horns/vocals), plus a pair of Upstate staples in bassist David Katilius (Scrumptious) and Charles Hedgepath (The Bad Popes) on guitar and vocals. Rounding out the purveyors of dance-friendly funk/jazz originals and covers is Chattanooga-based keyboardist Marcus White (Voodoo Visionary), who’s been granted permission to cross state lines and jam with his musical friends. Promising “a surplus of surprise special guests,” The Shady Recruits head to Asheville Music Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19, for a 10 p.m. show. $10. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo courtesy of the band
