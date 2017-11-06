Smart Bets: The War & Treaty

Band names aren’t required to reflect the life and experiences of their musicians, but it’s an added bonus when they do. Such is the case with The War & Treaty, composed of Michigan-based husband and wife Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter. A former soldier, Michael wrote his first song, with help from an upright piano that once belonged to Saddam Hussein, while he was stationed in Iraq. He went on to earn first place in “Military Idol,” the Army’s version of “American Idol,” during a competition held in Baumholder, Germany. Back in the States, he met and fell in love with Tanya and settled into a joyful musical life. The duo channel their vocal prowess through a mix of roots, bluegrass, folk, gospel and soul at Isis Music Hall on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 8:30 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the band.