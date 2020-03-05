Set in the fictional town of East Lake, Ill., Traitor centers on eccentric science teacher Dr. Tom Stock (played by Tate Albert) and his crusade to expose the hidden truth of lead contamination beneath the profitable local charter school. Standing in Tom’s way is his sister, Mayor Patty Stock (Paula O’Brien), whose efforts to protect her constituents’ financial interests prove surprisingly persuasive. Brett Neveu’s modern adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People blends interpersonal drama with quirky satire as the Stocks and other characters’ true colors are revealed. Directed by David Yeates, the play opens at The Magnetic Theatre on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m., and runs through Saturday, March 28. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. $23 general admission/$10 students. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo of O’Brien and Albert by Cheyenne Dancy
Smart Bets: Traitor
Set in the fictional town of East Lake, Ill., Traitor centers on eccentric science teacher Dr. Tom Stock (played by Tate Albert) and his crusade to expose the hidden truth of lead contamination beneath the profitable local charter school. Standing in Tom’s way is his sister, Mayor Patty Stock (Paula O’Brien), whose efforts to protect her constituents’ financial interests prove surprisingly persuasive. Brett Neveu’s modern adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People blends interpersonal drama with quirky satire as the Stocks and other characters’ true colors are revealed. Directed by David Yeates, the play opens at The Magnetic Theatre on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m., and runs through Saturday, March 28. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. $23 general admission/$10 students. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo of O’Brien and Albert by Cheyenne Dancy
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.