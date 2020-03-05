Smart Bets: Traitor

Set in the fictional town of East Lake, Ill., Traitor centers on eccentric science teacher Dr. Tom Stock (played by Tate Albert) and his crusade to expose the hidden truth of lead contamination beneath the profitable local charter school. Standing in Tom’s way is his sister, Mayor Patty Stock (Paula O’Brien), whose efforts to protect her constituents’ financial interests prove surprisingly persuasive. Brett Neveu’s modern adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People blends interpersonal drama with quirky satire as the Stocks and other characters’ true colors are revealed. Directed by David Yeates, the play opens at The Magnetic Theatre on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m., and runs through Saturday, March 28. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. $23 general admission/$10 students. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo of O’Brien and Albert by Cheyenne Dancy

