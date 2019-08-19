Smart Bets: Up/Rooted

For the second edition of the Campaign for Southern Equality’s Southern Equality Studios project, local artists Liz Williams and Al Murray participated in a four-month residency and interviewed nearly 20 fellow area LGBTQ artists. They also hosted a panel discussion with six of their subjects earlier this summer, during which they discussed identity and both the roles of politics in art and creativity in healing trauma. The result of these efforts is the collaborative multimedia project Up/Rooted, which combines Williams’ surreal portraits of the artists, Murray’s nostalgic sculptures made with used objects of significance from the artists’ pasts and samples of the featured artists’ work. The opening reception for Up/Rooted takes place at REVOLVE on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m., and the exhibition will be on display through Tuesday, Sept. 3. Free to attend. revolveavl.org. Photo of Murray, left, and Williams by Williams