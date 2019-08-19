Smart Bets: Third Nature

To craft its self-titled third album, Asheville-based electronic rock quartet Third Nature hunkered down in the Weaverville cabin of engineer/mixer Peter Brownlee (Midnight Snack) and tracked the whole record over the course of a single weekend. Now, following nearly two years of thoughtful revisions and mastering by Anthony Thogmartin (Papadosio), the songs are ready for public consumption. In a joint statement, Lilly-Anne Merat (lead vocals/keytar), Will Dowling (bass/vocals), Merrick Noyes (keys/synths/vocals) and Tom Best (drums) say the tracks balance their “dance-heavy, electronic side … with their jazzier, more downtempo sensibilities and complex arrangements.” On Friday, Aug. 23, the group celebrates its accomplishment with an album release show from the Isis Music Hall mainstage. The festivities begin at 8:30 p.m. with a set by Infinite Geometry, the electronic music project of local visual artist Andy Reed. $7 advance/$10 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Calder Wilson