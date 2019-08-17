Acoustic Asheville: Heather Mae and Crys Matthews

Heather Mae and Crys Matthews are very different artists. One features a soulful pop sound while the other leans more towards folk music. Their common ground is found in the lyrics, which cover a wide range of topics from LGBTQ issues to mental health.

That shared bond had them on stage together recently for a tour stop at Isis Music Hall. They each gave an exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

Heather Mae “Feelin’ Crazy”

Crys Matthews “Exactly Where You Are”